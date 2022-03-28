Gujarat: Jenny Thummar appointed Mahila Congress chief

The Congress appointed Jenny Thummar as the president of Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Congress (GPMC) on Sunday.

As per a press release by KC Venugopal, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, “Jenny Virjibhai Thummar has been appointed as the president of GPMC with immediate effect.”

Gayatriba Vaghela was the incumbent chief of GPMC and was recently posted as vice-president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

Jenny Thummar, former president of Amreli district panchayat, is the wife of Veerji Thummar, Congress MLA from Lathi constituency.