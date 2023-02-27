Jeera farmers cheer as prices soar with robust demand, low carry forward stock

Farmer Dinesh Makwana was all smiles as his produce of jeera (cumin seeds) was sold at Rs 30,150 per quintal at the mandi of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Unjha in Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

“Two days ago, the price was as high as Rs 35,000. So, I am not so excited by what I have got today. But I am satisfied as it is double than what I got in 2021,” says the 30-year-old farmer from Anandpar village in Kutch district’s Rapar taluka, adding the yield was higher at 11 quintals per hectare against average 10 quintals.

In 202-21, Makwana harvested 40 quintals from 3.24 hectare (ha) and sold at Rs 15,000 per quintal. This year, he expects to harvest 52 quintals from 3.60 ha and had brought his first lot of eight quintals harvested from half hectare. “The time I had sown my jeera turned out to be the ideal this season,” adds the farmer who has studied till Class 11.

Viram Bavaliya, a farmer from Bala village in Surendranagar district’s Wadhwan taluka got Rs 30,500 for five quintals of jeera harvested from 1.44 ha. “My yield is drastically low as my crop was damaged due to a fungal disease. But the price I got today is way higher than Rs12 500 I got last year,” says Bavaliya.

Jeera brought by farmers in in APMC mandi, in Unjha on Monday. (Express Photo by Gopal Kateshiya) Jeera brought by farmers in in APMC mandi, in Unjha on Monday. (Express Photo by Gopal Kateshiya)

Ramesh Kamejaliya (45), another farmer from Bala got a price of Rs 27,000 for his 14 quintal jeera harvested from 2.4 ha. “The high prices make the low yields not that bad for a jeera grower… But my bigger worry is the sliding price of cotton from Rs 9,500 per quintal before the Assembly election in December to Rs 8,000 now,” he says.

On Monday, arrival of around 21,000 bags (each containing 55 kilograms or 0.55 quintal) or 11,550 quintals of jeera were recorded in Unjha, commission agents of the APMC said, with the modal price being around Rs 30,500.

Jeera is sown in October-November and harvested in February-March. March to May is the peak jeera marketing season. Last year, the average price of jeera was around Rs18,000. But amid apprehensions of lower sowing areas and lower yields due to heat in November, the prices shot up to Rs 25,000 on December 2 last year. It went up to Rs 30,000 on December 23 before soaring to Rs 35,500 on January 3 this year.

“Prices are holding firm as there is no carry forward stock of the previous year and total jeera production in the country is expected to remain stable at around 50 lakh to 55 lakh bags this year,” says Dinesh Patel, chairman of Unjha APMC says.

As per industry sources, India exports around two lakh tonnes (10 quintals make one tonne) of jeera every year with China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey being the major destinations of Indian shipments.

The domestic and overseas demand is buoyant, according to a leading jeera exporter who said, “Last year, we were exporting jeera at USD 2,800 per tonne. This year, we are quoting USD 3,800 and we have many orders.”

India accounts for around 80 per cent of global jeera production with the balance coming from countries like Turkey, Syria and Iran. Within India, Rajasthan has become the largest producer where this year, the production is estimated to be around 35 lakh bags from a sowing area of 5.70 lakh hectare (lh). In Gujarat, where the acreage dropped to 2.75 lh this year from 3.07 lh the previous year, traders say, production will be around 20 lakh bags this year.

“Rajasthan jeera crop is delayed by around a month… and will arrive in market only in late March or April… but yields will be low due to February heat,” says a trader at APMC.

Prices of fennel (variali) are also higher by average Rs 1,500 per quintal and are ruling at around Rs 20,000 with traders saying yields are going to be low in Rajasthan, a major producer.

“There were hailstorms in December-January and now there is a sudden spike in temperature in February. Therefore, the yield doesn’t look all that good,” says Ramesh Ganchi, a farmer from Bharja village in Sirohi district of Rajasthan who had come with his first harvest of 1.5 quintal of fennel that fetched Rs 21,900.

However, coriander and mustard growers aren’t the happy lot as the prices are ruling around Rs 6500 for coriander seeds and Rs 5,000 for mustard seeds, lower by around Rs 500. “My crop was first attacked by aphids and then the temperatures dipped… Therefore, the yield is half than average and now the prices have slid. I shall barely be able to cover the production cost this year,” says Shailesh Prajapati, a mustard farmer from Dabhi-Surajnagar village in Unjha taluka.

“On the other hand, coriander seed production is high and the crop is flooding Saurashtra markets. The prices are under pressure. Mustard prices have also dwindled as the government is allowing imports of edible oils at low import duties” says Dinesh Patel.