JEE Main: Ahmedabad boy gets 100 percentile

An Ahmedabad student was among the 44 candidates who secured 100 National testing Agency (NTA) score in the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2021, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Ananth Krishna Kidambi, 18, a student of Puna International School in Ahmedabad, who scored 100 percentile, also ranked 10 (AIR) along Parth Himanshubhai Patel (AIR 55) and Dhir Harshad Banker (AIR 57) — three from Ahmedabad who made it to the top 100.

Preparing for JEE Advanced and aiming IIT-Bombay, all three aspire to be computer engineer. While Ananth attempted the JEE once in February, Parth and Dhir appeared in the first three out of total four sessions spread across February and September.

“As I did well, that was my first and last attempt and I did not appear again,” says Ananth, a native of Tamil Nadu whose family settled in Ahmedabad 20 years ago. Preparing for JEE Advanced, Ananth says the Covid pandemic did not affect his preparation much.

“Other than finding it monotonous staying at home due to online classes, it did not hamper studies,” he says. His father Venugopal is employed at TCS Gandhinagar while his mother Aravind is a homemaker.

His friend since Class 8, Parth, studying in same school and living in the same area in Ahmedabad, says, “After JEE advanced I want to do computer engineering from IIT Bombay. Since childhood, I am inclined towards programming and mathematics.” The only child of his parents, Parth denies any pressure from his father who is a doctor.

The fourth session of country’s biggest engineering entrance exam, JEE Main 2021, was conducted on August 26, 27 and 31, 2021 and September 1 and 2, 2021 in 334 cities in India and abroad.

Dhir Banker, from a family of engineers, too, aspires to study computer science from IIT-Bombay. “Everyone in our family is an engineer. Like his father who is an engineer, my elder son after completing his mechanical engineering from IIT-Kharagpur has joined an MNC in Mumbai,” says Tejal Banker, Dhir’s mother.