Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

JEE Advanced results: Gadhiwala is Gujarat topper, Kabra all India female topper

Eighteen-year-old Mahit Gadhiwala from Surat’s Adajan area is also among the top five candidates from the IIT Bombay zone. He secured an All India Rank of 29 and aims for the Computer Science branch at IIT Bombay.

Ahmedabad-based Tanishka Kabra (17) with rank 16 stood first among girls in the state. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Jaladhi Joshi (CRL 32) from Surat emerged first from the state in the IIT Bombay zone.

Eighteen-year-old Mahit Gadhiwala from Surat who secured ninth position in the Common Rank List (CRL) has emerged as the topper from Gujarat in the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced results announced Sunday. Ahmedabad-based Tanishka Kabra (17) with rank 16 becomes all India female topper. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Jaladhi Joshi (CRL 32) from Surat emerged first from the state in the IIT Bombay zone.

Other toppers from Ahmedabad are Poojan Shah and Nisarg Pandya with an All India Rank of 67 and 83, respectively.

Gadhiwala from Surat’s Adajan area is also among the top five candidates from the IIT Bombay zone. He secured an All India Rank of 29 and aims for the Computer Science branch at IIT Bombay. The only child to dentist parents, Rajesh and Premal, Mahit would be the first engineer in his family.

He was also the silver medalist at the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) hosted by Tianjin, China.
Kabra, who obtained 277 out of 360 marks, is also the topper among girls in the IIT Delhi zone. She also aims to opt for Computer Science in IIT Bombay after having a “decent exposure to coding languages in class 10″ that steered her interest towards the subject.

A resident of Ghatlodiya in Ahmedabad, Kabra studied at St Anne’s School in Bopal. Her mother is a home-maker and father is working at the GST department and has an elder sister who will soon complete her MBBS from BJ Medical College.

“Though my parents were more comfortable if I had pursued medicine, as my sister is also doing her MBBS, I was more comfortable in Maths than Biology. So, choosing engineering was entirely my decision,” she said. Kabra recalled that “the two-year pandemic was weird” although the transition from offline to online studies was smooth for her. She lost her grandmother to Covid-19.

Tanishka had represented India for the International Olympiad for Chemistry -she had cleared the Indian Olympiad Qualifiers in Mathematics, Astronomy and Physics. Even as she pursued Class 12 board exams at school, she kept clearing the Indian Olympiad Qualifiers one after another in Mathematics, Astronomy, and Physics. She was also selected to represent India for the International Olympiad for Chemistry.

Kabra’s advice for JEE aspirants is to trust oneself. “Trust your parents and teachers, and be open about how you feel. Be honest to yourself. Since every student is different, I would advise all students preparing or aspiring for JEE to know yourself and what works the best for you,” she says.

Jaladhi Joshi is another topper who aspires to join the Computer Science branch at IIT Bombay. “Based on previous year rankings, I am hopeful of getting it. Also, my brother who is doing his PhD from the USA has done his engineering and MTech from IIT Bombay. I have always dreamt of going to IIT Bombay,” she says.

Daughter to doctor parents, Joshi says the choice of engineering was a “mutual decision”. “My family supported me to pursue engineering as I had interest. Though my parents wished I followed their profession, they never forced me into it. They always knew I was more inclined towards engineering as a profession and as well as subjects like Maths and Physics. Also, they knew my personality matches more with engineering. There was clarity among us,” she says.

Her mother Avni Joshi is an ophthalmologist while her father Utpal Joshi is a gynaecologist. When quizzed about what worked for her during her preparations, she said, “To relax, I would talk to my parents and teachers. This is what I did even a day before my JEE Advanced exam. Also, I used to make it a point to solve the previous year papers to correct mistakes.”

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 06:57:38 pm
