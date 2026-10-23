Ex-BJP MLA JD Solanki returns to Congress, says anti-social elements ‘ruling’ Kodinar

CITING “public dissatisfaction due to harassment by anti-social elements”, former BJP MLA from Kodinar and prominent political face in Saurashtra J D Solanki returned to the Congress a little over a year before the assembly elections are due in Gujarat.

The move came at a meeting of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress held in Rajkot on Thursday in the presence of several national and state Congress leaders, including the party’s state in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

Solanki, who also served as a Parliamentary Secretary in the Government of Gujarat, joined the BJP and won Kodinar in 2012. However, in 2017, he resigned and also relinquished other positions he held. This had led to speculations of his possible return to the Congress.