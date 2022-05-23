JCB driver booked day after man, child died in wall collapse

A day after a 25-year-old man and his two-year-old daughter were killed when a wall collapsed on them due to a push by a bulldozer engaged in construction work in the Gomtipur area of Ahmedabad, police on Sunday booked the bulldozer driver for culpable homicide amounting to murder.

According to police, around 3 pm, a wall in Salatnagar near Ambika Bridge of Gomtipur collapsed after a JCB machine took a reverse and hit the wall. Prakash Salat (25) and his daughter Seema (2), residents of Salatnagar, came under the impact as they were resting near the wall.

Police said the JCB machine was engaged in construction work at the Ambika bridge and was driven by Mukesh Solanki, an Ahmedabad-based contractor.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Four of us, including my brother and his daughter, were standing near Dasha Mata temple, leaning against the wall at the entry gate of Salatnagar when a JCB machine hit the wall after the driver reversed it in a negligent manner… The wall collapsed and Prakash and Seema came under the impact… they were taken to civil hospital where they were declared brought dead by doctors,” said Dhirubhai Salat, elder brother of deceased, in his complaint to police.

Taking cognisance, police booked Solanki under IPC sections 304 for culpable homicide and 279 for rash driving.

Solanki has also filed a police complaint stating that he was assaulted and his vehicle was vandalised after the incident on Saturday afternoon.

“After I took a reverse, a portion of JCB bulldozer hit the wall near Ambika bridge. Later, four men came to my vehicle and started assaulting me,” said Solanki in his complaint to Gomtipur police.