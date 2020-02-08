Gujarat confidential: ‘No Opponents In Family’

Jayesh’s father Vitthal Radadiya — who passed away in 2019 — was an influential co-operative, Patidar leader and a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Porbandar seat. Jayesh’s father Vitthal Radadiya — who passed away in 2019 — was an influential co-operative, Patidar leader and a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Porbandar seat.

Cabinet Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jayesh Radadiya Wednesday said his remarks at an event in Rajkot last Sunday were not against anyone from the BJP which was “his family”, but instead targeted at his political opponents in Congress. At a mass marriage event organised by Patidar community at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district, the minister had said, “My father has cultivated this area for the last 30 years, so I have the right to fight from here. Will we allow anyone to enter our farms?” The minister who won the 2017 elections from Jetpur seat (which includes Jam Kandorna) said he will continue to fight from the area, a bastion of his late father. “BJP has given me more than my expectations…I am proud of it. There cannot be any opponents in the family. The opponents are those who fight polls against me,” he said. Jayesh’s father Vitthal Radadiya — who passed away in 2019 — was an influential co-operative, Patidar leader and a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Porbandar seat.

Citizens’ Concerns

The outbreak of Coronavirus has lead to countries, including India, screening passengers arriving from China and neighbouring countries at airports. However, Vadodara city — which does not have direct air connectivity with international destinations — is witnessing apprehension among residents despite no reported positive case of the virus. The civic body claims that the health department has been receiving calls from concerned residents seeking screening of neighbours who, they suspect, could have contracted the virus. An official of the VMC said, “There is no need for the civic body to do anything as the airport screening is in place and any positive case would not be allowed to reach Vadodara.” While SSG hospital has a quarantine ward for any emerging case, health officials said they are maintaining confidentiality regarding the passengers’ list regularly being shared by aviation authorities. So far, the civic body has ensured that the 150 people who traveled to China and around be under a 14-day isolation in their homes, despite no signs of the virus strain.

‘No Specific Issue’

In light of facing criticism from anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters who claimed that police has been partisan in granting permission to only pro-CAA rallies, the Vadodara police recently issued a clarification regarding the imposition of Section 144 in the city. After local CAA-protesters claimed that the city police had imposed Section 144 to clamp down on protests against the Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja issued a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police and the department. He stated, “No notification under Section 144 of CrPC has been issued regarding any specific issue,” adding that the Vadodara police has been renewing the prohibitory section every 15 days as a regular process. The clarification came after residents of the predominantly minority community area of Tandalja were disallowed from sitting in support of New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest, last week.

