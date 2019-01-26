Jayanti Bhanushali murder case: BJP suspends Chhabil Patel

A day after Gujarat CID (Crime) said that former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali’s murder was plotted by BJP leader Chhabil Patel and a woman who had accused Bhanushali of rape, Patel was suspended from the primary membership of BJP with immediate effect.

Advertising

An official communication from BJP media cell convener Harshad Patel said, “…as per the instructions of Gujarat party president Jitubhai Vaghani, former MLA from Kutch district, Chhabilbhai Patel, has been suspended from the primary membership of BJP with immediate effect.”

Bhanushali was shot dead inside the Mumbai-bound Sayaji Nagri Express train in the early hours of January 8 when he was coming to Ahmedabad from Kutch. Investigators in the case stated that the plot to kill Bhanushali was hatched by Patel and the woman. Additional Director General of Police, CID (Crime) Ajay Tomar has said that Bhanushali and Patel had serious differences between themselves whereas the woman had several monetary disputes with Bhanushali.

According to CID (Crime), Patel had left the country on January 2 for Muscat.