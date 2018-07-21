Former Gujarat BJP vice president Jayanti Bhanushali booked for rape, abduction

Jayanti Bhanushali. (Files) Jayanti Bhanushali. (Files)

The 21-year-old woman, who had accused former BJP state unit vice-president Jayanti Bhanushali of rape, has agreed to record her statement before a judge under CrPC Section 164, police said on Friday.

An FIR was filed against Bhanushali and two of his aides, late on Thursday, under various sections of the IPC, including rape, abduction, wrongful confinement, intimidation, and under sections of the Arms Act and Information Technology Act, after the woman recorded her statement with the deputy commissioner of police Leena Patil.

Patil said, “We are relying on her statements and have started probe. We have also recovered a pen drive from her which contains videos of the alleged act. We will hand it over to the FSL for a test. She has agreed to record her statements before a judge under CrPc Section 164. We have called her parents and will record their statements as well. Our first step is to collect evidence.”

The woman, a resident of Surat, had filed an application with the Surat police commissionerate accusing Bhanushali of raping her multiple times, promising her an admission to a ‘reputed college’ in Ahmedabad. According to the written complaint, Bhanushali, who was carrying a knife, drove the woman in his car to an isolated place where he raped her. She alleged that his driver and bodyguard, who were both carrying guns, recorded the act. Bhanushali is accused of using these videos later to blackmail her and rape her on several other occasions.

Sarthana police inspector N D Chaudhary said, “According to her statements, at the time of the first incident, there was a gun inside the car and Bhanushali’s boydguard was also armed. She was driven to an isolated spot where she was raped. So it amounts to kidnapping.”

According to her statements, she had come in contact with Bhanushali through an acquaintance. Bhanushali had also, allegedly, given the woman a mobile phone with a SIM card so he could maintain contact with her.

As per police sources, during her last conversation with Bhanushali in April 2018, the two had argued after which the former Abdassa MLA ceased contact.

