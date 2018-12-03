Jasdan bypoll: Congress candidate asserts that he will prove better than his master Bavalya

While filing his nomination papers for bypoll to Jasdan Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Avsar Nakia on Monday asserted that as a disciple of Kunvarji Bavalya in politics, he would prove better than his master in the electoral battle. As the deadline for filing nomination papers expired, stage was set by Bavalya of the BJP and Nakia of the Congress.

Advertising

“Kunvarjibhai used to win because he used to go among voters with the symbol of Congress. But he has cheated voters of Jasdan. People are talking about this being a fight between guru and chela (master and his disciple). If this indeed is so, people would come to know on 20th (of December, the day of voting). Voters of Jasdan and Vinchhiya have always been with Congress and will continue to be so and they have decided to help Congress with a huge margin,” Nakia said after filing his nomination paper.

The bypoll was warranted after Kunvarji Bavaliya, one of the tallest Koli leaders of Congress and sitting MLA from Jasdan quit Congress and also resigned as MLA on July 3 this year. The same day he was sworn-in as a minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Bavaliya, a five-time MLA from Jasdan is now seeking reelection from his borough as a BJP candidate now. His resignation as MLA had come around seven months after he was elected from Jasdan for the record fifth time in December 2017. Since the bypoll was announced in last month, Bavaliya has been claiming that all those vying for Congress tickets are his chelas (disciples).

Before Nakia filed his nomination papers, hundreds of Congress supporters gathered at the party office on Atkot Road in Jasdan. Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, Congress legislature party leader Paresh Dhanani, Limdi MLA Sombhai Patel, Una MLA Punjabhai Vansh and host of other Congress MLAs were present at the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Chavda alleged one more time that Bavaliya had cheated voters of Jasdan by defecting to the BJP within months of his election as MLA from Jasdan seat on a Congress ticket last year. Dhanani, exhorted Nakia to prove better than his political guru. “In Bhagwat Geeta, Lord Krishna exhorts Arjun to fight even if his guru might be there in the opposition rank. In this bypoll, Nakia will not only fight his guru but will also prevail on him, like Mahabharata,” said Dhanani.

Advertising

Jasdan Assembly seat covers Jasdan and Vinchhiya talukas and is overwhelmingly dominated by voters of Koli community. Like Bavaliya, Nakia also hails from this community. A agricultural labourer by occupation, Nakia was vice-president of Rajkot district panchayat till this June. Presently, he is sitting Congress member of the district panchayat.

After the public meeting, Nakia, flanked by Chavda,Dhanani and a host of party MLAs, took out a huge road show from the party office on Atkot Road in Jasdan town, and effectively put on a show of strength. The road show culminated outside the office of returning officer on Kamlapur Road of Jasdan, where Nakia submited his nomination papers.

A native of Asalpur village in Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district, Nakia will be contesting his first Assembly election. A number of leading Congress workers and local leaders had followed Bavaliya into the BJP. But Nakia and a few others stuck with Congress, eventually the party awarding him mandate to challenge Bavaliya.

In his affidavit submitted with his nomination papers, Nakia showed total assets worth Rs42.18 lakhs. Of them, 33 lakh are movable assets and 9.18 lakh are immovable. Of his total assets, 3.51 lakh are in name his wife and all of them are movable assets. He declared that he had Rs2 lakh cash on hand while his wife had Rs25,000 cash on hand. Their bank deposits total to Rs 95,952. Nakia owns a car worth Rs 2.5 lakh which he had purchased in 2015 and a motorbike, worth Rs 48000. His wife has 100g of gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh.

Nakia owns houses in his village Asalpur and in Hadadad, a village near Botad town. The houses, which form the immovable property of Nakia. The affidavit records that the Hadadad house which he had purchased in 2014 is has market value of Rs 33 lakh.

Nakia has studied till Class VII and earns around Rs 2 per year by doing agriculture as a share-cropper. His wife is a homemaker.

Monday was the last day of filing nomination papers for the bye-poll. Returning officer Amit Chaudhary said that 15 persons had filed their nomination papers. They included Bavaliya’s wife Parul who is acting as dummy candidate of the BJP and 12 Independents. However, the main contest is between Bavaliya, who is Cabinet Minister for Water Supply, Animal Husbandry and Rural Housing Development and Nakia, the Congress candidate.

Advertising

Polling of the by-election is scheduled for December 20 while counting of votes will take place on December 23.