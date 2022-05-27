scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Japan’s MUFG Bank to open branch in GIFT City, its sixth in the country

The Tokyo-based bank received approval from International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Financial Services Agency in Japan to open the branch, the bank said in an official statement on its website.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 27, 2022 3:56:41 am
GIFT City, GIFT City project, MUFG Bank, foreign currency-denominated loans, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsMUFG Bank, which opened its first India branch in Mumbai in 1953, currently has five branches across New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Neemrana. The GIFT City branch, being set up at Brigade International Financial Centre in GIFT SEZ, is expected to open in the first half of 2022.

MUFG Bank Thursday announced that it has become the first Japanese bank to obtain an approval for opening a branch at GIFT City in Gujarat. This is the bank’s sixth branch in India.

“In India, regulations in principle prohibit extending foreign currency-denominated loans but GIFT City provides an opportunity to book India-linked offshore business within India which we believe will enable us to meet diverse funding needs of customers in a market, where future growth is expected. In addition, foreign currency lending operations, hitherto mainly conducted from outside India, can now be processed within the country. This, together with an expected simplification of procedures, will improve diversity and mobility in financing in India, enabling clients to benefit from improved financial services,” the release read.

