Japan-backed project aims to make Gujarat’s largest bird sanctuary Nal Sarovar plastic free

In a bid to make the state’s largest bird sanctuary of Nal Sarovar pollution-free, the Gujarat government has devised a project to incentivise plastic waste collection from the villages in a 2-4 km radius around it under a project collaborated with the Japanese government.

The Gujarat forest department has identified 14 villages around the 120 sq km Nal Sarovar wetland, considered the largest natural lake in the state located 60 kms from Ahmedabad, for the plastic waste management project under the Project for Eco-Restoration in Gujarat (PERG), supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Birds know no boundaries

While Nal Sarovar is strictly a plastic-free zone, the waste generated from habitations around the protected zone poses hazards for migratory birds that visit from as far as Central Asia, Siberia and Europe during winter, a senior forest officer told The Indian Express.

“Birds do not identify the boundaries and often perch in areas in the surrounding villages where significant plastic pollution has been witnessed and the project has been conceived to address the issue,” the officer said.

PERG Chief Project Director and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests S K Srivastava said all necessary infrastructure, including the collection shed, processing unit and safety equipment, is in place.

“The project is expected to generate employment for local residents through their active participation in waste collection and management, making the initiative both environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive,” Srivastava said.

Nal Sarovar was designated as the 26th Ramsar site in the country in 2012. A Ramsar site is a wetland designated as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, a global treaty signed in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, to protect and sustainably use wetlands. (Special Arrangement) Nal Sarovar was designated as the 26th Ramsar site in the country in 2012. A Ramsar site is a wetland designated as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, a global treaty signed in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, to protect and sustainably use wetlands. (Special Arrangement)

The Padhar community, considered among the five most Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Gujarat, live in the peripheral villages of Nal Sarovar.

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According to a 2020 PERG report by the JICA, Padhars depend heavily on the resources of Nal Sarovar for their day-to-day livelihood. The report identified “solid waste pollution, uncontrolled growth of reed and weed, growth of Prosopis juliflora on fringes, poaching of birds, paucity of funds and staff for effective management” as the issues and challenges of managing the wetland site.

Creating livelihoods

Under the Rs 2.94-crore project expected to kick off in a month, residents from the 14 villages will collect plastic waste and deposit it at a forest department facility which will then shred it and sell it to a firm, contracted through a bidding process, for recycling. The forest department will pay the locals for collecting the plastic waste.

An official said the forest department will offer waste collectors a rate higher than the market rate.

“The fact that ragpickers are not collecting the waste in the region means that the current rates (Rs 10-12 per kg) are not attractive for them,” the officer said, adding that the rates to be offered were under discussion.

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Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat Jaipal Singh said that a dedicated plastic waste collection centre has already been established at Kayla village in Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad district. “The project will cover villages surrounding Nal Sarovar, including Vekariya, Kayla, Shahpur, Dharji, and Meni in Ahmedabad district, and Nani Kathechi and Ranagadh in Surendranagar district,” Singh said.

At least four of these villages are located along the State Highway 136 that connects Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region around 65 km northward where Japan has invested in the Maruti Suzuki and Honda Motorcycle plants.

Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali said the initiative is expected to substantially reduce the volume of plastic reaching Nal Sarovar every year, thereby protecting its rich biodiversity and ecological balance. “The Forest Department will undertake the systematic collection of plastic waste from villages and transport it to the collection centre,’’ he said.

“Waste collection bins are being installed across villages, while ‘eco-development committees’ will appoint volunteers known as ‘Swachhta Praharis’ (cleanliness warriors) to encourage residents to segregate and properly dispose of dry plastic waste. A detailed work study has also been conducted to streamline daily waste collection and transportation,” Mali added.

Why Nal Sarovar is important

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Nal Sarovar was designated as the 26th Ramsar site in the country in 2012. A Ramsar site is a wetland designated as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, a global treaty signed in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, to protect and sustainably use wetlands.

It is among the five designated Ramsar sites of Gujarat. The other four are Thol lake (Mehsana district), Wadhvana (Vadodara district), Khijadiya (Jamnagar district) and Chhari-Dhand (Kutch district) – all of which are popular birding sites.

The 2025-26 Census recorded the presence of 270 bird species with an estimated population of 6.42 lakh birds at Nal Sarovar. The sanctuary also reported sighting of several rare and globally threatened species, including Yellow-breasted Bunting, Sociable Lapwing, Indian Skimmer, Baer’s Pochard, Dalmatian Pelican, and Saras Crane, underlining Nal Sarovar’s importance as a critical habitat for migratory and endangered birds.

A 2021 notification enforces a total ban on single use plastic in Gujarat, allowing only bags that are thicker than 120 microns. Gujarat contributes 6 per cent (2,48,400 MT) of the total plastic waste generated in the country as per the latest report of the Central Pollution Control Board.