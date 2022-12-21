Japan Ambassador visits bullet train construction sites in South Gujarat

Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India visited the bullet train construction sites in South Gujarat along with Rajendra Prasad, Managing director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), and reviewed the progress of the project, Wednesday.

Suzuki visited the under construction bullet train station at Surat city, casting yards at Surat and Navsari districts and the Purna river.

Kyoko Hokugo, minister, economic and development, Embassy of Japan in India, Hiroshi Ishirara, director of International Engineering Affairs, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Assistant Director Yuki Tokuda were also part of the team that visited the site.

“This is an amazing construction site. I have been briefed by my colleagues on how the work is progressing. I look forward to working closely with my Indian friends. When this project is complete, I am sure it will bring about a new revolution like the Maruti Suzuki revolution,” said Hiroshi Suzuki after visiting the site.

Managing Director of NHSRCL Prasad said that construction of viaduct is expected to be completed on the priority stretch between Surat and Bilimora by October 2023.

“After that work on laying tracks will begin and by June 2026 we will conduct the trial run,” he added.

In Gujarat, pile has been cast over a length of 222 kilometer, foundation over 138 kilometer and piers have been constructed over a stretch of 120 kilometres. A total of 17.32 kilometer of viaduct has also been built at different locations.

Advertisement

Prasad said that land acquisition process in Maharashtra is happening at a fast pace.