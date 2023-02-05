scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Jantri rates for immovable properties doubled in Gujarat

After the revision, the existing Jjantri rates of Rs 100 per square metre will become Rs 200 per square metre, the statement said.

The Jantri is a ready reckoner that determines market rates for properties. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Jantri rates for immovable properties doubled in Gujarat
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE GUJARAT government announced the doubling of Jantri rates or the Annual Statement of Rates for immovable properties across the state with effect from Sunday.

Revising the Jantri rates after 12 years, a press statement from the Inspector General of Registration and superintendent of stamps said, “There has been a huge hike in the rates of immovable properties in the state because of the changing circumstances on account of rapid industrialisation, urban and rural development and economic activities. In order to give continued impetus to the state’s development and to give due market value to citizen’s properties, the jantri rates that were effective from April 18, 2011 have been doubled with effect from February 5, 2023.”

After the revision, the existing Jjantri rates of Rs 100 per square metre will become Rs 200 per square metre, the statement said.

The Jantri is a ready reckoner that determines market rates for properties.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
More from Ahmedabad

A resolution revising the rates was passed by the state revenue department Saturday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 00:04 IST
Next Story

Manchester United beat Palace 2-1, Casemiro suspended after red, Liverpool go down 3-0 to Wolves

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close