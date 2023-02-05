Jantri rates for immovable properties doubled in Gujarat

THE GUJARAT government announced the doubling of Jantri rates or the Annual Statement of Rates for immovable properties across the state with effect from Sunday.

Revising the Jantri rates after 12 years, a press statement from the Inspector General of Registration and superintendent of stamps said, “There has been a huge hike in the rates of immovable properties in the state because of the changing circumstances on account of rapid industrialisation, urban and rural development and economic activities. In order to give continued impetus to the state’s development and to give due market value to citizen’s properties, the jantri rates that were effective from April 18, 2011 have been doubled with effect from February 5, 2023.”

After the revision, the existing Jjantri rates of Rs 100 per square metre will become Rs 200 per square metre, the statement said.

The Jantri is a ready reckoner that determines market rates for properties.

A resolution revising the rates was passed by the state revenue department Saturday.