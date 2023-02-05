Jantri rate hike: Real estate developers raise concern, to meet CM today

As the Gujarat government doubled the jantri rates or the Annual Statement of Rates from Sunday, real estate developers of the state held a meeting under the aegis of Ahmedabad chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) and decided to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a demand to fix the new jantri rates in a scientific manner along with implementing it from May.

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced doubling the jantri rates across the state and bringing it into force from Sunday. It was after 12 years that the state government revised the jantri rates. The jantri is a ready reckoner that determines market rates for properties.

Taking objection to the hike in jantri rates and its immediate implementation, the real estate developers held the meeting to know each other’s views.

Tejas Joshi, president of CREDAI, Ahmedabad, said, “We held a meeting of Gujarat city chapters of CREDAI. Tomorrow we are planning to meet the chief minister over the issue (of jantri rates revision). We do not have any objection to the revision of jantri rates. But it should be increased in a scientific manner. And there has to be one cut-off date. We demand that the new jantri rates should be implemented from May 1, the foundation day of Gujarat. The new rates are going to hit the affordable housing sector. So, it should be considered while revising jantri rates.”

Joshi said that the latest jantri rates will adversely affect the growth of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has demanded withdrawal of jantri rate hike. Quoting Gujarat Congress vice-president Jitu Patel, a party release stated that the new rates will make the dream of middle class to own a house difficult.

Revising the jantri rates, a press statement from the Inspector General of Registration and Superintendent of Stamps said, “There has been a huge hike in the rates of immovable properties in the state because of the changing circumstances on account of rapid industrialisation, urban and rural development and economic activities. In order to give continued impetus to the state’s development and to give due market value to citizen’s properties, the jantri rates that were effective from April 18, 2011 have been doubled with effect from February 5, 2023.”