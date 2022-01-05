Jan Shikshan Sansthan director detained for ‘taking bribe of Rs 20k’

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained the director of Jan Shikshan Sansthan under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship in Palanpur of Banaskantha on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to ACB officials, Narottam Prajapati, director of Jan Shikshan Sansthan, was detained in his office in Palanpur on Tuesday accepting a bribe for ensuring smooth payment of salary to his subordinate.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan, under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, provides vocational training to non-literates and neo-literates with financial assistance provided by the Union

government.

“A contractual employee at the Jan Shikshan Sansthan approached us claiming that the director demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from him, promising smooth payment of salaries. A trap was set and the accused was caught red-handed by the team and he has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said a senior official of Gujarat ACB.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat ACB released data of action taken against government officials and private citizens in 2021 claiming that the home department under the Gujarat government accounted for the maximum number of cases made under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

According to Gujarat ACB, 287 accused were booked under PC Act in which a maximum of 74 accused (50 government officials and 24 private persons) were from the Home Department followed by 48 in the panchayat department and 45 in the revenue department.