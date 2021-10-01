Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Change in Cabinet does not change BJP’s goals in Gujarat, says Minister Rajendra Trivedi

Beginning day two of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra by seeking blessings at the Swaminarayan Temple at Atladara in Vadodara Friday, Gujarat Minister for Revenue and Law Rajendra Trivedi said that change in the Cabinet does not change the BJP’s goals in the state and that he would focus on ensuring that “court trials are not delayed because of government pleaders”. Trivedi, who is on his maiden visit to his home city of Vadodara after becoming minister, will cover rural areas of Vadodara on Friday as part of the yatra, before he visits his Assembly constituency of Raopura on Saturday.

Interacting with media persons at Atladara, before embarking for the day’s yatra, Trivedi said, “Until the day before, the weather was such that one would be scared at night with the lightning and heavy downpour. It was behaving like the Congress, but when the Jan Ashirwad Yatra began from Kheda (on Thursday), there was not a drop of rain. Now, even nature knows that it should not cause impediment in the work of honest service for people… I will travel until Dabhoi today to hear the big and trivial issues people are facing. The attempt is to find a resolution to their problems.”

“The BJP was in power and is still in power. Only the people having responsibility have changed, but our path and goal are still the same. We will progress in the same direction. The party workers are our strength. People bring their problems to the party workers and they act as a medium to communicate it to us. So we will keep our party workers very close… Wherever there is a need for strict action, I will also do that.” he said.

Trivedi, who was a lawyer for several years before becoming an elected representative and had provided legal services to the accused in the 2002 Best Bakery case of Vadodara as well as the Gulberg Society massacre of Ahmedabad, said he would draw from his experiences as a legal practitioner in serving the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Stressing the need to ensure that court trials are not delayed, he said, “I will bring in my experience of several years as a lawyer. My attempt is to ensure that trials do not get prolonged, especially because of government pleaders… They keep building up a long list of witnesses and the depositions and cross-examinations become a long process. The need is to ensure that the most relevant and reliable witnesses are brought in to speed up trials and help courts deliver justice.”

Trivedi, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said, “As part of the duties towards revenue, it will be my earnest effort to ensure that people’s problems are resolved quickly… no one will be able to challenge my honesty. I will keep travel to a minimum and be available in my office so that people approaching the departments can find instant solutions.” On Friday, Karjan BJP MLA Akshay Patel also accompanied Trivedi on the yatra which will proceed towards Dabhoi taluka in the district.

On Thursday, kickstarting the Yatra from Mahuda in Kheda district, Trivedi spoke of the “large number of Muslim workers” in the BJP, which would send across a message to the Congress party. Trivedi said, “Mahuda has such a huge Muslim population, so many Muslims here are BJP party workers. The way I was welcomed when I reached here, I can tell that in the coming Assembly polls, the Congress will learn what is the actual meaning of ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas’ – the slogan of faith given by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. It is a common goal, a common direction. During Covid-19 times, the government did not see if a person was a Valmiki, a Patel or a Muslim… whatever was possible was done by the district administrations.”

Enlisting examples of the work done in his constituency of Raopura in Vadodara, Trivedi said, “We did something unthinkable… as many as 400 party workers came out and sanitised homes of people without caring about their own lives. Not a single Congress party worker was seen outside… not a single BJP worker was sitting at home (during Covid-19)… they made sure food was available to 1.2 lakh people… even when the state government issued a circular that we will have to stop cooking meals and providing to people for safety reasons, the party workers continued to help and serve people… some of our party workers also got martyred in serving people but they are in our hearts today…”

Trivedi, who also holds the portfolios of Disaster Management and Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs, also spoke about how the Rajendra Trivedi Fan Club in Vadodara arranged a special Shramik Express to send home stranded migrants to Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown “without the media being able to point out a single mistake” as well as on the works undertaken in his constituency to help citizens obtain benefits of various state government schemes. The minister also urged party workers to “rise and become workers of the people and not just party workers.”