Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Arrangements made so that all Indians get vaccinated by Dec, says Rupala

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala Thursday said that 55 crore people of the country have already been vaccinated and arrangements have been made so that all the people of India are vaccinated by December. Rupala said this while addressing a public gathering at a religious place in Tarabh of Mehsana district during BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Addressing the gathering at Valinath Dham, a socially and religiously important place for Maldhari community in Tarabh of Mehsana district, Rupala said, “All of you will be glad to know that we have administered vaccine to 55 crore people. And such arrangement has been made that by December all Indians will get vaccinated. Nowhere in the world, has such a vaccination programme taken place,” Rupala said.

Rupala, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, began his yatra from Unjha of Mehsana district. Unjha, a predominantly dominated by Patidars and centre for spice trade, especially cumin, is pivotal to the politics of North Gujarat.

Rupala began his yatra by addressing a public gathering at Unjha APMC.

In his speech at Unjha APMC, Rupala lashed out at opposition parties including Congress for registering their opposition even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing the newly inducted ministers in his Cabinet, terming it a first time in Indian democracy.

He then sought blessings of Goddess Umiya at Shree Umiya Mataji Sansthan in the town. Shree Umiya Mataji Sansthan is the top body of Kadva Patidars in the state.

The sansthan has the temple of Goddess Umiya, the reigning deity of Kadva Patidars. In 2015, during Patidar quota agitation, Unjha was one of the hot spots where BJP was facing a lot of ire of the Patidar community. Since then, however, BJP has consolidated its position in the town. In the last elections of Unjha municipality, BJP fielded candidates on all the seats for the first time and eventually formed the ruling board by winning majority seats.

Subsequently, Rupala visited the Valinath Dham in Tarabh. There, Rupala also said that the Prime Minister patiently and skillfully not only brought India out of the difficult times of Covid-19, but also helped other countries of the world as well.

In Mehsana, Rupala was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil. Accompanied by Patel and Paatil, Rupala addressed a press conference in Mehsana.

During the press conference, Rupala said that Air India and its administrators achieved the feat of providing life saving drugs to around 100 countries in the times of lockdown. “Because of that, Narendrabhai has been able to create such credit of India in the world that (countries) believe that only India will stand by them during crisis…Because of that, all of you must have realized, governments of gulf countries sent us oxygen containers (during the second wave of Covid-19),” Rupala said.

During the press conference, Rupala was asked to opine on a development in Rajkot wherein union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya purportedly stated that Patidar community is syonymous with BJP, but Chairman of Kholdaldham Trust Naresh Patel said that it could be Mandaviya’s personal opinion and people can have different political ideology.

On this, Rupala said, “As far as it is concerning Gujarat, all the communities are with BJP….Patidar community is included in it. Blessings of Patidars are with BJP…It is because of the blessings of people of Gujarat that I do not find it exaggerated to say that Gujarat is going to be a state where government has been run by BJP for longest period.”

Rupala, along with Nitin Patel and C R Paatil, also addressed a big gathering of party workers at Town Hall in Mehsana town. Rupala also visited Becharaji town in the district.