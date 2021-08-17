PM Modi helped expedite work, India can export vaccines from Nov: Munjapara

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Woman & Child Development Mahendra Munjapara on Monday said that India will be able to export Covid-19 vaccine doses from November as work has been expedited with the cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Munjapara was addressing a public gathering at Limbdi in Surendranagar district late on Monday, the first day of his Jan Ashirvad Yatra. Under the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various ministers in the Union Cabinet who have been inducted into the council of ministers recently have started Jan Ashirvad Yatra, seeking blessings of the people.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Munjapara, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Surendranagar constituency, said, “During the first and second waves of corona, I have visited more than 35 clinics (hospitals). With corona, I used to get a lot of calls on various requirements of patients and I have given proper replies to all those calls…I have visited vaccination centers as well…”

“In vaccine, with cooperation of (Prime Minister) Modi Saheb, such fast work has been done that we will be able to export the vaccine from November… Under the leadership of Modi Saheb, we are doing very good work,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that Munjapara was a leader of Koli community in Surendranagar district. It was the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he added, which made it possible that a Koli leader of Surendranagar district has become a minister in the Central government.

“In the past 25 years, I have not heard of a son of a Koli from Saurashtra becoming a minister (in Centre)…Only Modi can do that…,” Rupani said.

Earlier in the day, Munjapara started his yatra after seeking blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali in Ahmedabad. The yatra passed through various areas such as Raikhad, Jamalpur, Sabarmati Riverfront, Ellisbridge, Ambawadi, Nehru Nagar, Satellite, ISCKON Circle, and Bodakdev.

Munjapara visited various places of religious/social/cultural importance. He paid obeisance at Jagannath Temple, ISKCON temple and garlanded statues of Swami Vivekanand and Rani Lakshmibai in the city while paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee at Atal Ghat on the Sabarmati Riverfront. In Ambawadi, he paid tributes to “gau rakshak” late Geetaben Rambhiya at Geetaben Memorial.

Munjapara, accompanied by Ahmedabad West MP Kirit Solanki, Gujarat minister Vibhavari Dave, Ahmedabad city president of the party Amit Shah and other leaders, was greeted by people on his way. In Raikhad area, he was greeted by the minority cell of the party, a representative of Simpson Alliance Church, and local residents.

Before leaving the limits of Ahmedabad city, the yatra halted at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hall in Bodakdev area where Munjapara addressed party workers. In his address, Munjapara recollected his days as a medical student in Ahmedabad, while also discussing various initiatives for women and children by the Naredra Modi-led Central government.

After addressing the party workers, Munjapara interacted with media persons at the hall. Reacting to an allegation by the Opposition Congress that the BJP is carrying out yatras instead of preparing for a probable third wave of Covid-19, Munjapara said that “we cannot predict that the third wave will come for sure”.

Munjapara said, “I am a doctor and that too of corona… In the first and second wave (of Covid-19), I have visited more than 35 clinics (hospitals)… And even in this yatra, our party has announced to follow all the (precautionary) rules of corona… we cannot predict that the third wave of Corona will come for sure. (I am saying it) because I am a doctor.”

Similarly, Munjapara said that it cannot be predicted that the third wave will have more effect on children than on adults.

Replying a query on possibility about inclusion of Patidar community among OBCs, the Union minister said that a decision on that can be taken only by the OBC Commission.

Munjapara’s three-day yatra will cover a distance of 485 kilometres and five districts. It will conclude on August 18 in Surendranagar. On Monday, he covered Ahmedabad city, Bavla, Ganpatpura, Bagodara, Dhandhuka, Ranpur, Chuda and Limbdi.