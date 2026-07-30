Jamnagar Police look for body buried on factory premises

An FIR and arrest of the suspects now depends on whether the police find any remains, finding them positive as human remains and then conducting DNA profiling to confirm those as Jignesh's body. Further investigation is underway, police said.

THE JAMNAGAR Police on Wednesday evening was hard at work manually digging through a layer of concrete and then 12 feet of soil – looking for the body of a man who disappeared two years ago and whose wife claimed he had “immigrated to Australia”.

On July 26, the police received an application from the siblings of one Jignesh, alleging that his wife had “killed him and admitted to the same.”

The investigation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratibha of Lalpur division, brought the woman in for questioning as well as her alleged lover. The suspicion was that these two had conspired, killed Jignesh and buried the body under a factory in Dared GIDC, an industrial area around 10 km from Jamnagar City.