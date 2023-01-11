Pilot project launched to correct deficiencies in land records

For expeditious correction of deficiencies in land records following people’s objections towards the same after land re-survey project, Gujarat government has launched a pilot project in Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts.

The decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

In a press statement, spokesperson of the state government and senior minister Rushikesh Patel said that after disposal of complaints of deficiencies in land records following land resurvey in the two districts, similar exercise will be carried out in other districts of the state as well.

The Gujarat government has carried out a land resurvey project under which measurements of land across the state has been carried out through government appointed private agencies. There were a lot of complaints of deficiencies in the resurvey done by those agencies from various parts of the state.

Patel said that the exercise to correct the reported deficiencies will be done by the officials of the revenue department only and not by private agencies.