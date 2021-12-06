Jamnagar NRI’s wife, brother-in-law test positive; Will defeat new strain, says Patel

A DAY after it was confirmed that an NRI who was visiting Jamnagar has contracted the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, his wife and brother-in-law tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, even as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed confidence that the new strain of coronavirus would be defeated.

The 72-year-old NRI, a Zimbabwean citizen, was Saturday confirmed to be the first case of Omicron variant in Gujarat.

“After it was confirmed on Saturday that the NRI had contracted Omicron variant of the virus, samples of his nine family members were sent for Covid-19 testing. His 45-year-old wife and 35-year-old brother-in-law tested positive on Sunday while the rest tested negative,” Vijay Kharadi, Jamnagar municipal commissioner, told The Indian Express. Both were shifted to a government hospital in Jamnagar city.

Speaking at an event at Zydus Corporate Park in the city, Patel said thanks to the cooperation of people, the number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the state are now the lowest in the country.

“For the past several months, the number of new coronavirus cases emerging in Gujarat everyday is the lowest in comparison to other states in the country. It was possible because of people’s cooperation. We are gradually coming out from the challenging situation that we have been facing since long,” he said.

“Since Covid’s new variant Omicron has also emerged now, it is imperative that we all remain cautious just like we were during the previous two waves of the pandemic. I am confident that we will be successful in defeating this new variant too,” the CM added.

The Zimbabwean national landed in Ahmedabad on November 28 and developed sore throat and other symptoms on November 30. His test results returned positive for Covid-19 on December 1, Kharadi said.

He was admitted to a Covid facility at the Dental College building of MP Shah Government Medical College of Jamnagar the same day. His family members, whose Covid-19 test results returned negative on December 2, however, continued to remain in home isolation.

“After the confirmation of the presence of Omicron in the samples of the NRI on December 4, we again took samples of his family members. His wife and brother-in-law tested positive and are asymptomatic. As per protocols, have been admitted to a separate 400-bed Covid-19 hospital. Doctors say the NRI is also clinically stable,” Kharadi said, adding, “The brother-in-law had gone to Ahmedabad to receive the couple the day they landed.”

“As many as 86 people have arrived from abroad since November 26 in Jamnagar. Of them, 13 have come after travelling to the 11 African countries that have been declared at-risk countries. We have been testing them as per protocols. Two of them have tested positive for Covid-19 and one of them was confirmed to be a case of Omicron variant,” the municipal commissioner added.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man from Limbdi town in Surendranagar was admitted to the sub-district hospital Saturday evening after he tested positive for Covid-19. Authorities said he was a suspected case of Omicron since he recently returned home from the Republic of Congo.

“As per the protocol, our health department screened him for Covid-19 and the test results returned positive even though he was asymptomatic. As per the protocol, he has been admitted to an isolation ward and his samples have been sent for genome sequencing,” Surendranagar district collector Amrutesh Aurangabadkar said.

The close contacts of the man are being traced and isolated even as genome sequencing results of his samples are being awaited, he said.

(With PTI inputs)