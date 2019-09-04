Jamnagar: Govt hospital doctor tests positive for Congo fever

A resident doctor of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar has been diagnosed with Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) on Monday, hospital authorities said.

Dr Nandini Desai, superintendent of the hospital, said that one of the resident doctors was suffering from high-grade fever for nine days. As the fever persisted, the hospital sent her blood samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on Saturday. The test report returned positive of CCHF and the same were reported to the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital (GG) Hospital on Monday evening, the superintendent added.

“The doctor had attended to a patient with high-grade fever in the emergency ward on August 22. That patient died within four to five hours and therefore we couldn’t collect his samples for testing at NIV. This is the only suspected source of infection for this doctor as no CCHF cases have been reported in Jamnagar so far. But since the patient died immediately, we could not investigate much. The doctor also complained of fever on August 22. She was having symptoms similar to CCHF. Therefore, we sent her samples to Pune and we received results yesterday (Monday) evening, saying they were positive for CCHF,” the superintendent said.

Dr Desai said that the 27-year-old resident doctor is out of danger. “She is stable. There are no complications and there are no or rare chances of complications after nine days of contracting the virus. The patient has already completed this period,” the superintendent added.

CCHF spreads among human through ticks, the parasite which are common among cattle and other domestic animals. But an infected human can transmit the virus to other human via blood or other body fluids. The viral fever has high morbidity rate of up to 40 per cent in India. One case of CCHF was reported in Jamnagar district last year. Cases have come to light from the neighbouring Morbi district as well as from Surendrangar and Bhavnagar districts of Saurasthra region.

The medical superintendent said that they have sensitised fellow doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital as well as relative of the patients. “We are keeping a close watch on persons who had come in close contact with the doctor who has been diagnosed with the virus. However, nothing suspicious has come to our notice so far,” she added.

Jodhpur patients in city for treatment

Jodhpur: An alert was sounded in Rajasthan after two suspected cases of Congo fever surfaced in Jodhpur. Two siblings suspected to be infected with the disease were referred to Ahmedabad for treatment on Monday night.

The authorities suspect that the children might have contracted the disease from their father, who is currently undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad.

A team from Jaipur immediately rushed to Jodhpur and carried out an inspection in the locality where the patients lived.

“Both children and their father are doing well in Ahmedabad. We have also made sure that nobody else in their family has similar symptoms,” Manda said.

