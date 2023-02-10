Jamnagar court acquits BJP MLA Hardik Patel in 2017 case over violating conditions of police permission

A Jamnagar magisterial court on Friday acquitted former Patidar leader and Viramgam BJP MLA Hardik Patel and another accused in a case related to offences under the Gujarat Police Act.

The case dates back to November 2017 when Hardik had addressed a public gathering at Dhutarpur village in Jamnagar, making a political speech in violation of the permission granted to conduct such a gathering. Hardik and co-accused Ankitbhai Ghadiya were booked for obtaining police permission for conducting a social event that then allegedly saw Patel making political statements.

The court of fourth additional chief judicial magistrate Manishbhai Nandani noted that the complaint in the case was filed after a delay of nearly 70 days after the alleged incident and that the prosecution could not explain the delay satisfactorily.

The court also took into account that the site of the said offence was not inspected for investigation and that none of the witnesses testified to Hardik making political statements at the event. The court further noted that the conditions imposed by the police while permitting the gathering was also not clear from the evidence produced on record and that the probe was carried out in a “mechanical manner”.

Speaking to media persons outside the court premises after the verdict, Hardik said thanked his lawyers Dinesh Virani and Chirag Patel and said, “I have always said that I have always accepted decisions by court…At the time, under whatever procedures such a case was instituted, I have no grouse against those (complainant) persons….The case came to be registered as a part of the (Patidar) Andolan (in 2017), it was a political case, not that of a murder or rape, and I am sure that gradually I will be held innocent under such cases.”