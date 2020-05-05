Jamnagar, Junagadh: After fresh relaxations, 3,000 firms resume operations

On Monday, a meeting was held with industrialists in over 20 villages in Halol. (File Photo) On Monday, a meeting was held with industrialists in over 20 villages in Halol. (File Photo)

A day after the Gujarat government announced a fresh wave of relaxations, for areas designated as orange and green zones in the state, over 3,000 industries started functioning in Jamnagar and Junagadh, officials said on Monday.

“Yesterday (May 3), it was announced that a number of relaxations will be provided in orange and green zones. An estimated 3,000 industries have started functioning with 30,000 employees within the limits of Jamnagar and Junagadh municipal corporations,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Monday.

“The Gujarat State Road Transport depots have also been started at both these places,” he said, adding the relaxations were playing a major role in returning normalcy to orange and green zones of the state. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Jamnagar administration discovered three more positive cases after eight people travelling from Ahmedabad were intercepted outside the city and tested.

In Halol of Panchamahal district in central Gujarat, industry associations and owners have the additional task of approaching village sarpanches and families of labourers to convince them to send people to work amidst the pandemic.

On Monday, a meeting was held with industrialists in over 20 villages in Halol for the same. “There is a fear amongt the people which we cannot deny. We visited 20 villages, met sarpanches and families of the people, assuring them that all safety precautions will be taken and that the labour force should be sent to work. The fear became prominent especially after cases were reported from Halol,” Mukesh Desai, Chairman, Innovative Tyres said about the industries in the area which began operations after April 20. At their unit in Halol, they have arranged for thermal guns, sanitisers and masks for each worker, while also ensuring social distancing.

He added that since the resource mobilization market demand has also reduced and will take a while to stabilise, industries are able to manage with limited workforce. Seconding the same, Sachin Shah, President of the Plastic Industries Association in Halol said, “There is a shortage as most people have returned to their native states. But since the orders being placed are comparatively much lesser, we are able to function with limited workforce. Earlier, we had around 30-35 people at one manufacturing unit. Now, we hardly have 10.”

