Jamnagar: 1 dead, 2 injured in car-train collision

The car that collided with a goods train. (Express photo) The car that collided with a goods train. (Express photo)

One man died and two others, including a minor boy, were critically injured in an accident on Sunday afternoon in Jamnagar. The incident took place when the victims allegedly tried to cross an unmanned railway track in their car and a goods train collided with their vehicle.

According to railway officials, the accident occurred around 12:50 pm on a railway track at railway gate number 11 on the outskirts of Jamnagar.

The deceased victim has been identified as 20-year-old Dharamsinh, a native of Jamnagar, while the two injured have been identified as Arjunsinh (22) and Divyarajsinh (12), also natives of Jamnagar.

According to railway officials, the three victims were “trespassing” on the railway track at an unmanned railway gate in their SUV when it was hit by the locomotive.

“The accident occurred around 12:50 pm when the three trespassers were crossing an unmanned track. Nearby residents rushed the three to Rupareliya Neuro Hospital in Jamnagar, where Dharamsinh was declared brought dead. Divya, the minor boy, has

suffered from brain haemorrhage and is in a critical condition,” said a spokesperson of Western Railways.

