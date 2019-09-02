Jaipur couple, 5 others booked for duping 3,015 people of Rs 4 crore

Seven persons, including a couple from Jaipur, were booked for allegedly duping 3,015 trainees of an institute in Palanpur of Rs 4 crore, police said.

The main accused have been identified as Bhupendra Yadav and his wife Poonam Yadav, both residents of Pratapnagar in Jaipur of Rajasthan.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused duped 10,000 people from across Gujarat of Rs 13 crore. Probe is under way,” A R Zankart, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Palanpur division, said.

The alleged scam was first brought to light on Friday by Pankaj Sharma, director of AS Foundation in Palanpur, who claimed that at least 3,015 trainees from his institute had been duped by Business Counselling of India (BCI). Sharma had enrolled trainees from his foundation in the BCI in 2018 for technical training in computers.

“No stipend was provided to the trainees as promised after the completion of their technical course following which a complaint was lodged. Upon probing, we found that the Jaipur-based couple has been running 48 centres in different cities of Gujarat with the same modus operandi,” said A R Zankart, Deputy Superinten-dent of Police, Palanpur division.

“The institute under scanner – Business Counselling of India (BCI) – provides sewing, internet and beautician courses. Around 10,000 trainees from across Gujarat are enrolled in these centres where they are given training and made to work for different CSR projects for private companies. At the end of the tenure, they were promised a stipend of Rs 14,000 each. The trainees are asked to submit Rs 3,500 as training fees and Rs 4,000 as registration fees at the beginning,” Zankart added.

The accused have been booked under IPC 420, 406, 465, 467, 468 and 471 for fraud, breach of trust, forgery, forgery of security, forgery for cheating and using forged documents as genuine.

“We are getting in touch with other people who are enrolled here. Arrests will be made soon,” said Zankart.