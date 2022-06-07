scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Jaipur activist held in Gujarat over comments on PM, Yogi

According to police, Sanjay Garg, a social activist and vice-president of Swatantra Bharat Party, was arrested after vernacular e-newspaper, Padkar News, allegedly carried a report on May 30.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: June 7, 2022 11:47:18 pm
Garg was picked up from his residence in Durga Park of Jaipur on June 4 and brought to Gandhinagar. (Representational)

A Jaipur-based activist has been arrested in Gandhinagar for allegedly issuing defamatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that were published in a local vernacular weekly e-newspaper in Gujarat.

According to police, Sanjay Garg, a resident of Jaipur, who is a social activist and vice-president of Rajasthan-based Swatantra Bharat Party, was arrested by personnel of Sector 21 police station in Gandhinagar, after vernacular e-newspaper, Padkar News, allegedly carried a report on May 30.

Garg was picked up from his residence in Durga Park of Jaipur on June 4 and brought to Gandhinagar.

Police have booked Laxmikant Parmar, editor of Padkar News e-paper, and Garg under Indian Penal Code section153 for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots and 153a for promoting enemity between different groups on grounds of religion or race, place of birth or language, as well as various other sections.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 7, 2022: Why you should know ‘Blasphemy’ to &#8...Premium
UPSC Key-June 7, 2022: Why you should know ‘Blasphemy’ to &#8...
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
More Premium Stories >>

Tarun Duggal, superintendent of police, Gandhinagar, told The Indian Express, “Sanjay Garg has been arrested by Gandhinagar police and he is under police remand. The case is under investigation.”

According to police, RC Kharadi,  sub-inspector with sector 21 police station, filed a complaint that on May 30, a policeman with the “survelliance squad” received the PDF of Padkar News e-paper on his cellphone. The complaint said that the e-paper carried a defamatory news story about PM Modi and CM Yogi on page 4 with quotes from Sanjay Garg.

More from Ahmedabad

“The main aim of newspapers is to inform and create awareness among people. By not following the ‘norms of journalists’ by the Press Council of India, the weekly newspaper used words to defame PM Modi and CM Yogi to create a feeling of ill will among people… Without any proof, the newspaper published fake, imaginary accusations against the two leaders,” read the complaint by Kharadi.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement