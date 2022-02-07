Jains submit memorandum seeking apology from Mahua Moitra

Members of the Jain community in Ahmedabad continued protests against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Monday over her recent remarks in the Lok Sabha about “a Jain boy in Ahmedabad” discreetly having non-vegetarian dish from a street vendor.

A delegation of around 500 Jains submitted a memorandum to Ahmedabad Collector seeking an apology from Moitra and to expunge her remarks from Lok Sabha records. A Jain community member, who is also a BJP member, also lodged a complaint with Ahmedabad city police against Moitra for hurting Jain community’s feelings.

The delegation of around 500 Jain community members was led by Ahmedabad BJP city president Amit Shah and BJP MLA from Ellisbridge constituency Rakesh Shah, both Jains.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Amit Shah said that he led the delegation as a member of Jain community. He added, “The comments made by Moitra are like a slap on the face of the entire Jain community. Our community believes in compassion for every living being. There were two representatives from each derasar in Ahmedabad to protest at the collector’s office.”

Amit Shah said that he and Rakesh Shah are BJP members but joined the protest delegation as Jain community members.

A Jain community member from Chandkheda area, Chirag Shah, lodged a complaint at Sabarmati police station seeking an FIR against Moitra for her remarks that “hurting sentiments of the Jain community”. Chirag is a BJP member and a special invitee to the executive of Ahmedabad city unit of the party.

Earlier, senior Gujarat BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat president CR Paatil and former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had opposed Moitra’s remarks while seeking an apology from her.