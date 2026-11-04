From Gomtipur to Shilaj: Row over ‘relocation’ of 400-year-old Jain idols reaches Gujarat HC

A DISPUTE over the relocation of 400-500-year-old idols from the Shri Rajpur Jain Shwetamber Murtipujak Chitamani Parshwanath Bhagwan Derasar in Gomtipur to Shilaj has landed before the Gujarat High Court (HC), with five devotees alleging that the trustees shifted the idols without informing the community members or securing the Charity Commissioner’s permission. The petition alleges that the idols were removed overnight on February 10-11, 2025.

It further alleges that the trustees, “in conspiracy with some other persons and for their own selfish reasons”, dug up the idols from the Jinalaya and took them away for installation at Shilaj.

The petition, filed through advocate Utkarsh Dave, challenges the Charity Commissioner’s August 21, 2026, order rejecting the devotees’ application seeking restoration of the idols. The petitioners have questioned the trustees’ authority to relocate the idols, which they claim are 400 to 500 years old, arguing that the decision was an administrative act requiring scrutiny and could not be treated as a matter of religious practice. The HC will hear the matter on December 3.