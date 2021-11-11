Jailed father gives consent, abandoned toddler up for adoption

More than a month after a 10-month-old toddler was abandoned by his father outside a cow shelter in Gandhinagar, the state child rights agency Thursday said the baby is now eligible for adoption.

According to Jagriti Pandya, chairperson of the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the biological father of the toddler has given his consent for the “permanent surrender” of the custody of his child. “Since the child’s biological father is in judicial custody and not able to take care of him, he has given his consent for the permanent surrender of the child if a caring family is up for adoption. The child will now be registered on the website of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). There are families who have already signed up for adoption on this website and we will proceed to see if they are willing for the child’s custody,” said Pandya.

The 30-year-old biological father of the child is currently under judicial custody after he was arrested last month for allegedly killing his partner at a flat in the Bapod area of Vadodara on October 8 night and then abandoning his son outside a cow shelter in Gandhinagar the same night.

The child was found by a few pedestrians who informed the local corporator who, indeed, brought the child to a Gandhinagar civil hospital. The next day, Gujarat Minister of State (MoS) Home Harsh Sanghavi arrived at the hospital and made an appeal on social media to track the parents of the child.

The accused was held in Kota on October 10 by a team of Gandhinagar police as he was on his way to UP, his native place. Though already married to another woman, the accused was staying with his partner — the toddler’s mother — at a flat in Bapod.

The 10-month-old toddler is currently at a child care centre in Ahmedabad.