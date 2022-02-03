Jagruti Shah joins BJP

Jagruti Shah, daughter of former finance minister and leader of Kutch district Babu Meghji Shah, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday along with 45 of her supporters at state BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam. Jagruti was associated with Congress and had also worked as president of Kutch District Panchayat and vice- president of Gujarat Youth Congress.

Among the 45 supporters of Jagruti who joined BJP was her brother Gautam. Interacting with media persons after joining BJP she said, “I have joined BJP while considering the development under the party and with faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi…I have no grievances towards Congress.”

Jagruti joined BJP in the presence of party general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela. Vaghela said that Babu Meghji Shah and his family were originally associated with Jan Sangh and BJP and Jagruti had returned to “her own home”.

On Wednesday, apart from Jagruti Shah, many artists of the film and television industry also joined BJP. These artists include Bhakti Kubavat, Mamta Soni, Falguni Raval, Kamini Patel, Hemang Dave, Hetal Thakkar, Sunny Kumar, Prashant Barot, and Jyoti Sharma.