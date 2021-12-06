scorecardresearch
Jagdish Thakor, Rathva to take charge today

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 6, 2021 1:40:22 am
Newly appointed Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva will officially take charge at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad on Monday.

According to sources in the Gujarat Congress, a celebratory event is planned at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan around noon to welcome Thakor and Rathva in their new responsibilities and their several supporters have also been invited from parts of Gujarat. All senior leaders of Gujarat Congress are expected to be present at the event.

“GPCC President Jagdish Thakor and LOP Sukhram Rathva will take official charge on Monday under AICC Gujarat incharge Raghu Sharma,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson, GPCC.

