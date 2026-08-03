Vadodara’s snack war turns bitter: Historic ‘Jagdish’ brand files FIR over digital clone

The Vadodara police have registered an FIR in the Jagdish Farshan trademark dispute over allegations of website cloning, copyright infringement and cheating (Image generated using AI).

For nearly nine decades, the name ‘Jagdish’ has been synonymous with Vadodara’s world-famous savoury snacks. But behind these crunchy, iconic farsan lies a fierce, long-running trademark war, one that has now moved from civil courtrooms to a criminal case over alleged digital piracy.

On July 31, the Sayajigunj police in Vadodara registered an FIR against two business partners, Raju Shah and Ashish Shah, following a criminal complaint lodged by Kamlesh Kandoi, a partner at the historic Shree Jagdish Farshan.

In the complaint, the Kandoi family stated that they have built substantial goodwill over the decades. They claimed the accused illegally duplicated their website, copying branding, imagery, and proprietary content, to launch a deceptively similar online portal aimed at stealing customer loyalty and passing off their enterprise as the original one running since 1938.