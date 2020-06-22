Jagannath Rath Yatra: Gujarat HC ‘astonished at indecision’ of city officials

The HC directed that there shall be no Rath Yatra carried out this year in Ahmedabad and any other district in Gujarat. The HC directed that there shall be no Rath Yatra carried out this year in Ahmedabad and any other district in Gujarat.

Staying the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad during an urgent hearing of a relevant petition on Saturday, a division bench of the Gujarat High Court (HC) expressed “astonishment” at the “inaction of the Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as also the Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad” and sought to know as to why no decision was taken and communicated to the organiser well within time.

The Jagannath Mandir Trust, the organiser of the Rath Yatra, had reportedly applied for appropriate permission on May 18 and written to the AMC and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner for making necessary arrangements, so that a smooth and safe passage may be provided for the Rath Yatra. However, as was submitted before the court, “Till date, no decision has been taken on the said request of the Trust, either accepting or rejecting the same.”

When the same was attested by Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, the court observed in its order, “We are astonished at this inaction of the Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as also the Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad, as to why no decision was taken and communicated to the organiser well within time, rather than keeping the matter pending till the last date when the Rath Yatra is to be carried out on 23.06.2020, i.e., just two days away. Maintenance of law and order in the state is in the domain of the Department of Home.”

The court directed the municipal commissioner, the police commissioner as well as the additional chief secretary of the state Home department to file affidavits “explaining the reasons and circumstances why the application was not disposed of well within time and keeping the matter till the end and then compelling the parties to rush to the court for urgent circulation.” The three are expected to file their reply by July 6.

The HC directed that there shall be no Rath Yatra carried out this year in Ahmedabad and any other district in Gujarat. The court also directed that there shall be no activities, secular or religious, associated with the Rath Yatra during this period.

Mahendra Jha, a trustee of the Jagannath Temple Trust, on Sunday said, “In the trust meeting today, we have decided not to take out the Rath Yatra procession in the city. The chariots will be ferried inside the temple compound.”

The decision was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who congratulated the temple trustees through a tweet for taking the appropriate decision for the well-being of lakhs of devotees of Lord Jagannath.

Temple authorities held the Netrotsav ritual inside the temple on Sunday. As part of the ritual, Lord Jagannath, sister Subhadra and brother Balram are blindfolded before the final day of Rath Yatra. Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Mayor Bijal Patel, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia were present on the occasion.

