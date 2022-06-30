145th Jagannath Rath Yatra: Police chalk out final route, announce traffic changes

The Ahmedabad city police on Wednesday announced traffic diversions and laid out the final route for the Jagannath Rath yatra procession along 18 kilometres on July 1.

The Rath Yatra will start from Jamalpur Darwaza around 7 am to Saraspur after an aarti by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will return back to Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur by 6 pm.

According to officials of the Jagannath Temple trust, three to four lakh devotees are expected to join the procession from across the state.

Over 25,000 personnel of the Gujarat Police and other security agencies will also be deployed along the yatra route.

As per Ahmedabad police, the final route for the yatra procession is Jamalpur Chakla-Vaishya Sabha-Gollimda-Astodia Chakla-Madangopal ni haveli-Raipur Chakla-Khadia Juni Gate-Khadia crossroads-Panchkuva-Kalupur circle-Kalupur bridge-Saraspur.

The route from Saraspiur would be Kalupur bridge-Kalupur circle-Prem Darwaza-Jordan Road-Bechardas Lashkarini Haveli-Dilli Darwaza-Shahpur Darwaza-Shahpur Chakla-Rangila Chowki-Otampol-RC High School-Dilli Chakla-Ghee Kanta road-Pankor Naka-Kuvara-Chandla Ole-Danapith-Gollimda-Khamasa-back to temple.

“The concerned routes mentioned in the map will be shut for a few hours as yatra proceeds from them, the roads will be opened. Commuters can use the alternate route of Raikhad Char Rasta to Victoria Garden to riverfront to Flower market to Jamalpur bridge in order to travel to Geeta Mandir road,” said Mayanksinh Chavda, joint police commissioner, in a statement.

“Similarly, commuters travelling towards Paldi can use the diverted route of Astodia Char Rasta to Geeta Mandir to Jamalpur bridge to Sardar bridge. Similar diversions will be facilitated by the police on the route of Rath Yatra,” Chavda added.

The 145th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra is being held in a full-fledged manner after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the state government had ordered a symbolic procession of chariots inside the temple premises while in 2021, only three chariots and a few priests were allowed to carry the procession without devotees.