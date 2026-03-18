Crude oil carrier Jag Laadki, which survived missile attack scare, arrives at Gujarat’s Mundra Port

A third Indian-flagged fuel carrier ship made its way from crisis-hit West Asia to India in as many days, with the Jag Laadki reaching Mundra Port in Gujarat Wednesday. This followed the successful docking of the LPG carriers Shivalik on March 16 and Nanda Devi on March 17.

While the previous two ships navigated the high-risk Strait of Hormuz to deliver cooking gas, the Jag Laadki, a crude oil tanker, avoided the narrow chokepoint by loading at the Fujairah terminal, located just outside the strait in the Gulf of Oman. The Jag Laadki, which reached Mundra Port in Kutch at 6 am, carries 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of Murban crude oil.