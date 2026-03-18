Crude oil carrier Jag Laadki, which survived missile attack scare, arrives at Gujarat’s Mundra Port

A third Indian-flagged fuel carrier ship made its way from crisis-hit West Asia to India in as many days, with the Jag Laadki reaching Mundra Port in Gujarat Wednesday. This followed the successful docking of the LPG carriers Shivalik on March 16 and Nanda Devi on March 17.
While the previous two ships navigated the high-risk Strait of Hormuz to deliver cooking gas, the Jag Laadki, a crude oil tanker, avoided the narrow chokepoint by loading at the Fujairah terminal, located just outside the strait in the Gulf of Oman. The Jag Laadki, which reached Mundra Port in Kutch at 6 am, carries 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of Murban crude oil.
The ship experienced a scare while loading its cargo at Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 14, when Iran allegedly attacked the oil terminal. Fortunately, there were no reports of damage to the vessel or injuries to the crew during the incident.
Delayed by one day
The Jag Laadki set sail from the UAE on March 14 and was supposed to reach Gujarat on March 17, but was delayed by a day. It unloaded the crude at one of the two single-point mooring (SPM) facilities at Mundra Port. The cargo was destined for the HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) refinery in Bathinda, Punjab, said sources at the port.
The SPM is an offshore anchored buoy located 5 to 7 km from shore. It is used to offload crude oil from carriers and transport it to oil tank farms, from where it is sent to the destination refinery.
Mundra Port has the capacity for two single-point moorings to evacuate imported crude oil and can handle very large crude carriers (VLCCs) as well as ultra large crude carriers (ULCCs).
A statement from Adani Ports, which operates Mundra Port, said, “Measuring 274.19 meters in length overall and 50.04 meters in beam, the Jag Laadki tanker boasts a deadweight tonnage of approximately 164,716 tonnes and a gross tonnage of about 84,735 tonnes. Its arrival at Mundra, Adani Ports, underscores the facility’s critical role in handling substantial crude imports.”
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
Expertise
Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More