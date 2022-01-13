Jadeja announces ‘Unemployed Kite Flying Festival’ as part of protest week

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and activist Yuvrajsinh Jadeja announced a week-long protest in Gujarat, including organising an “Unemployed Kite Flying Festival” on Makar Sankranti against alleged irregularities in several government recruitment exams in the state.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Jadeja stated that he and other student activists will organise a week-long protest after their continuous demands for a probe into irregularities in the government exams allegedly fell on deaf ears.

“In the coming days, we are going to meet all public representatives from parliamentarian to sarpanch and discuss the woes of the students with them. We will also press for our demand for an investigation by the CBI into all the government exams since 2014. On January 14, we are organising a Yuva Berozgar Patang Mahotsav in which students will write their grievances on the kites and stage a symbolic protest,” he said.

Jadeja claimed that 18 aspirants from a single village in Aravalli were posted as junior engineers and alleged that many aspirants who had several backlogs in their subjects while pursuing their engineering course, became state toppers in the recruitment exam.

From January 15, students will do ‘Ramdhun’ and pray for wisdom for the government, he said, adding, “On January 17, students will send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, depicting the real unemployed model of Gujarat. On January 18, we will meet religious leaders and seek their support. We will also seek time from PM Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. We have also sought time from chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat,” said Jadeja.

In a press conference held last week, Jadeja had alleged irregularities in recruitment to various posts under the Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL), Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) and all subsidiary companies under Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) of the state government.

After the allegations, the state government had announced a probe into the recruitments, however, it has not led to any FIR or arrests till now.

On Wednesday, Jadeja also wrote to state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi demanding a CBI probe into the recruitments by GUVNL in the past three years.