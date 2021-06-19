Jadeja inaugurates 10 new cyber crime police stations in Gujarat

State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Friday inaugurated 10 new cyber crime police stations for 10 districts across Gujarat in an effort to curb cyber crimes by technologically equipping Gujarat Police.

According to the office of the state home minister, 10 new cyber crime PS for districts Anand, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Bharuch, Valsad, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Amreli, Kutch East Gandhidham and Banaskantha were inaugurated virtually by the minister at an event in Gandhinagar on Friday. With the new cyber crime PS, there are a total of 24 cyber crime PS across the state now.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Gujarat chief minister, he had come out of the traditional system and introduced up to date technology in order to strengthen law and order by introducing institutes such as Forensic Science University, Raksha Shakti University and National Law University in Gujarat. The same has been carried forward by CM Vijay Rupani due to which today Gujarat Police is equipped with technology to save the citizens from cyber crimes and law and order is strengthened. To curb incidents of cyber crimes, initiatives such as Cyber Incident Response Unit, Cyber Crime Prevention Unit, Cyber Suraksha Lab and Anti Cyber Bullying Unit have been introduced under the project of Cyber AASHVAST,” said a statement from the office of Jadeja.

“Currently, we had one cyber crime PS for CID Crime department in Gandhinagar, four PS in four police commissionerates of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara and one each for nine police ranges of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Border range, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Surat, Vadodara, Panchmahal Godhra and Junagadh. Today 10 more Cyber Crime PS for 10 districts have been started,” said the office of Jadeja.

Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia also said, “Today the cyber criminals are using extremely modern technology and modus operandi to commit financial frauds, cyber bullying, hacking, tele fishing, as well as black market sale of essential medicines such as Remdesivir. Under the CID Crime and Cyber Aashvast project, till now Rs 13.22 crore lost in fraud has been refunded to victims and Rs 21.12 crore has been freezed.”