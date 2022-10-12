I’ve treated many maladies like vote-bank politics: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that during his tenure in Gujarat, he had “diagnosed and treated several maladies” — the biggest being vote-bank politics. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for various health service related projects and launching others, cumulatively worth Rs 1,275 crore in Ahmedabad Tuesday,

“I’m not a doctor but there are some maladies that I had to fix. Around 25 years ago many diseases afflicted Gujarat’s services. One was backwardness in the health services sector, another was maladministration in the education sector, third was lack of electricity, fourth was water scarcity, fifth was widespread maladministration, and sixth was poor law and order. At the root of all these maladies was the biggest disease of vote bank politics,” Modi said.

“Those of the older generation here would remember it well. For good education, youth had to go out (of Gujarat), for good health services, people had to wander around, for electricity, they had to keep on waiting for it. One had to deal daily with corruption and poor law and order. But today, Gujarat, by defeating all those diseases, is now leading the way,” said Modi.

“We often hear that for a fit body, a fit mind is necessary. This is also true for governments. If a government’s mind is not fit, its intent is not clear, if it has no compassion towards the public, then the state’s health also weakens. Gujarat’s people until 20-22 years ago suffered this pain… We have worked with care, went amid people, diagnosed people’s problems and Gujarat was the first state in the country where not only for people but health camps would be conducted for animals,” PM Modi added.

Noting that the inauguration of the expanded 1200-bed maternal and child hospital unit of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital as well as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run SVP Hospital in 2019 has increased capacities, Modi added that the two hospitals played an instrumental role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.