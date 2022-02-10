ITI students to get English lessons and more for Class 12 equivalent certificate

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) and the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department have joined hands to conduct and simplify the English exam as well as to conduct English language classes for Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) students in state.

“It was students’ demand to simplify the exam. So unlike all these years where students were required to register themselves to a school in order to take the Class 12 English exam for the Class 12 equivalent certificate, now the ITIs will directly register students with the board to conduct the exam. Since we have their details of Class 10 exams and results, doing that will not be an issue,” said GSHSEB chairman AJ Shah.

Despite nearly 1.5 lakh students getting enrolled across 525 ITIs in the state every year, only around 7,000 students were able to get their Class 12 equivalent certificate over the past 10 years after clearing the English exam.

GSHSEB has been conducting Class 12 English exam for Class 12 equivalent certificate for ITI students since 2012. ITI students are enrolled into different short- and long-term (three-month to two-year) courses after clearing Class 10 and provided the certificate. For Class 12 equivalency, the state government passed an order in 2011 where students clearing the Class 12 English exam will be issued the Class 12 certificate.

“With the process being simplified and cutting out schools from the process, we are expecting more students to take this exam so that they are eligible for undergraduate diploma courses where Class 12 is a mandate. This will help in their mainstreaming them,” said principal secretary, Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department.

To date, any ITI student who has completed two years can get registered and take the exam, conducted in March every year. Also, ITI students in their fourth semester can appear for the exam supplementary Class 12 exams conducted in July. For this, students have to go to schools to get themselves registered.

However, from now on, registration process has been centralised where ITIs, along with the fee, will submit a list of students willing to take the English exam to the state education board. This exercise will be completed from May 1-15 for the examination to be conducted in July at centres decided by the board.

Also, with a less number of students clearing the exam, special English classes will be conducted for ITI students who, so far, are not taught it as a subject during their course.

“Nearly 5,000 students registered for Class 12 English exam in September 2021 but only a few could clear. So, we have decided to offer regular English classes as a regular education board from this year for over 40,000 students who are enrolled in the two-year course,” Sharma said.

Officials revealed that students were not aware about the Class 12 equivalency rule and would often go for it after clearing ITI. However, once they realise it is mandatory for higher studies, many would opt for it.