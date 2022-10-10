Italia under fire for calling PM ‘neech’, says BJP attacks him because he is a Patidar

Reacting to the BJP’s attack on him over a purported old video in which he allegedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “neech” and used “misogynist” language, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Gopal Italia said he was being attacked because he was a Patidar.

“Gopal Italia is a Patel (Patidar), he was associated with the Patidar agitation before. That is why I am being attacked. BJP is an anti-Patel party,” said Italia during a press conference in Surat Monday.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the video based on a Twitter post by BJP Yuva Morcha national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and summoned the AAP leader for a hearing on October 13.

The NCW tweeted saying, “The abusive & indecent language used by Sh. Gopal Italia is gender-biased, misogynist & condemnable”. In its letter to Italia, which was posted on its Twitter handle, the commission said the “indecent” word Italia used for the Prime Minister was also “an insult to the women of our country”.

Italia claimed the Patidar community was “angry with the BJP” and supported the AAP. “So, in one way or the other, they (the BJP) want to trouble Gopal Italia. They are upset at the way the Patidars taught them a lesson in the last elections and so, they hate them and are targeting me in various ways,” he said.

Asked about the authenticity of the video Italia said, “The video is not even the issue. The issues are inflation, unemployment, roads, lattha kand (Botad hooch tragedy), paper leaks, education and so on. They are left with no issue for the elections. They are making the video an issue because they want to run away from the real ones. Who am I? A common man. Send me to jail, hang me or shoot me, but answer, when the people of Gujarat will get employment, when the roads will be repaired and why the paper leaks happened.”

Senior BJP leaders have condemned the video accusing Italia of disrespecting the post of the prime minister.

The Gujarat BJP Monday also demanded that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal takes action against Italia. The comments against PM Modi in the video “are prodding the hearts of Gujaratis like an arrow”, the party added.

“We are not concerned if the video is today’s or from the past. But it is a matter of mentality. Such words have been used in it that people of this country are feeling the pain,” said Gujarat BJP vice-president Gordhan Zadaphia, addressing a press conference.

“There could be ideological differences, but there should never be a concession in political values. The people of Gujarat are demanding that Kejriwal takes cognizance of the words and language used by Italia in the video and order strict action (against Italia),” he added.

When asked if the BJP will file a complaint against Italia, Zadaphia said “Whatever is required to be done rightly, we will do. But we will not do anything for publicity.”