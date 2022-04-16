Italia tries to woo Hardik again: ‘We want a revolutionary leader like him’

Days after Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel lashed out at his party for sidelining him, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia once again tried to welcome him to his party.

In a press conference at AAP state office in Ahmedabad on Friday, Italia said, “We want a revolutionary leader like Hardik Patel who has struggled and come up as a leader on his own. He has expressed displeasure with his party. We want a leader like him in our party as we have ideological similarities.”

On Thursday also, Italia tried to welcome Patel to the AAP after Patel told The Indian Express that his post as Gujarat Congress working president was similar to that of a “newly wed groom undergoing nasbandi (vasectomy)”.

Claiming that he was not invited for PCC meetings and was kept away from decision making, Patel said Congress’ alleged indecision over welcoming Naresh Patel, a powerful Patidar figure, was an insult to the entire Patidar community.

AICC incharge of Gujarat Congress, Raghu Sharma, also spoke to reporters suggesting that Hardik should go for a personal dialogue than going to the media.

“There is no resentment, no one is unhappy in the party. I keep speaking to everyone on phone. It is such a big party so small issues keep happening. But I have told them that these things should not come through media… we can solve this by sitting at home and doing the talk,” Sharma told reporters in Ambaji of Banaskantha as he was taking part in Congress’ Azaadi Yatra procession.

He also added that the party high command is yet to take a call on Naresh Patel.

“Naresh Patel is a nice man and we want him to join us. He is in talks with the party high command and a decision will be taken soon,” said Sharma.