IT sector continues to hire from IIMA PGPX batch

This year, no job was offered to students outside India against one hired for job location in Europe last year. (File)

Forty-two students from the Class of 2020 of the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad were placed in Information Technology (IT) sector. In 2019, 47 management postgraduates out of 114 were placed in the sector.

From a class of 140, 125 sought placements through the institute and 120 offers were accepted. IT sector was followed by online services, consulting and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Out of 125, five were unplaced while 15 did not seek placements through the institute and 5 were either company sponsored or already employed. This year, no job was offered to students outside India against one hired for job location in Europe last year.

The mean salary package improved by over Rs 3 lakh from previous year. The mean annual salary package offered by a total of 130 firms that participated in this year’s campus placement process is Rs 33.36 lakh against last year’s Rs 30.35 lakh. The highest salary package of Rs 81 lakh was offered by the sector clubbed under education, aviation and non-profit that picked six students. However, it was the environment and energy in 2019 that hired two students and offered a highest package of Rs 60 lakh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd