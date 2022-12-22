IT professionals to homemakers among volunteers for BAPS centenary celebrations

FROM medical, IT, teaching professionals to businessmen and homemakers, the 15,000 volunteers are the backbone of Pramukh Swami Nagar-that is seeing a daily average of over 50,000 visitors.

‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar’ spread over 600-acre site on the Sardar Patel Ring Road (SPRR) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad has been constructed for the centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, spiritual guru and head of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) of Swaminarayan sect who had passed away at Sarangpur in Botad district of Gujarat on August 13,2016 at an age of 95 years.

41-year-old Namrata Shah from Mumbai had quit taking tuitions entirely for a year to volunteer with her two teenaged sons for two months.

Shah, who has been earning Rs 10,000 per month from private tuitions for school students, says it is her service to the sect.

“I decided not to take tuitions for the whole academic session, as it is the time of unit exams and discontinuity of their classes would impact their studies,” she says as she rolls out rotis with hundreds of other women in a huge kitchen shed Wednesday.

For days with higher footfall like weekends, there are 24 machines to make rotis with one machine making 2000 rotis in an hour.

Around 5,000 male and 6,000 female volunteers are working for the kitchen department preparing three meals for a day for over 80,000 volunteers and thousands of guests and visitors in a day.

Advertisement

While the entire food is cooked on a wood fire thermo boiler which has the capacity to cook 50,000 people in 2 hours, there is no heat or fumes in the kitchen.

For 42-year-old Sunil Jotangiya, a medical professional who runs a hospital, lab and pharmacy store in Rajkot, the day starts at 6 am and continues with non-stop service of 10-12 hours.

Stationed at the Nagar since November 15, he has volunteered to stay till January 18. He is accompanied by his wife and son who too have volunteered for 35 days service.

Advertisement

“Like the planning for the celebrations were going on for over year, I too have been planning for a substitute me who will handle the business,” he says

Using machines too, 100 different types of machines for peeling and cutting of vegetables are used in the kitchen areas.

The quantum of food prepared can be gauged at the efficieny of these machines— vegetables for 50,000 people is prepared in two hours.

The kitchen serves eight ton Swaminarayan Khichdi in one hour, 40 ton khichdi output in five batches where Khichdi for 4,000 persons is made in one vessel.

Another volunteer in the kitchen department, Hitendrasinh Jadeja, a 60-year-old businessman from Ahmedabad with a waterpark and amusement park in Rajkot and Vadodara is devoting his time to the celebrations since November.

Advertisement

His wife too who helped for four and a ahlf months in the making of Nagar’s glow garden.

“I have been looking after co-ordination and management of materials with huge requirement like milk and oil,” he says.

Advertisement

With the advance planning that extended to more than a year to day to day planning and follow up, so far there has been no emergency situation, he says.

Among other responsibilities of Jadeja, he ensures the continuous daily milk supply of 10,000 litres from Amul dairy plant in Anand.

Advertisement

Another 4000 volunteers are working in the transport, parking and traffic departments. For parking alone, 1,700 people have volunteered for more than a year with planning and preparations.

The Pramukh Swami Nagar has total 65 parking lots on 325 acre land that can accommodate 1300 buses, 26,135 cars, 1,250 cargo vehicles, 13,000 two-wheelers totalling upto parking for total 41,725 vehicles.

“Parking for an estimated over 3 lakh persons is managed by 25 volunteers and 1700 workers. 25 ton of lime powder, 3 ton of rope and 13,000 wooden sticks were used for marking. As many as 22 entry gates are managed by 1,100 volunteers in two shifts from 7 am to 11 pm,” said one of the swamis of BAPS.