It is injustice to promote forest beat guards based on their computer skills

The Class-III employees of the state Forest Department,comprising largely of beat guards,do not seem to be keen on learning computers,even when the state government wants them to do so.

As part of the e-governance project mooted by state government three years ago,computer skills with a passing certificate was mandatory for direct recruitment as well as promotion.

As most of the Class-III employees have not shown interest in it,senior forest officials are now seeking its waiver as a precursor for promotion and recruitment.

A conservator of Forest,Vadodara Circle,has written to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF),Administration,M L Sharma,mentioning how unviable it is to train the Class-III staff in the department in computer skills.

In the letter,a copy of which is with Newsline,the Conservator of Forest has come clear about the Course on Computer Concept (CCC),which is a must for the forest department staff,cleaners,beat guards and drivers to gain promotion as for the employees in other departments.

At present,there are nearly 3,000 beat guards and around other 1,200 foresters,who comprise the Class-III grade,including drivers,foresters and others in the Forest department.

A state government resolution was passed in September 2006,where promotion and direct recruitment of the staff is only possible if he/she has an expertise in computers. However,in the Forest Department,it is sheer injustice to give promotion to the beat guards and foresters based on their computer skills, said an official from the department.

The letter written to the PCCF clearly specifies the reason as to why the e-governance training is unworkable for the Class-III staff. It says that most of the beat guards and forests have just passed the matriculate examination and are not well versed in English comprehension,which is required in computer courses presently.

Arguing against the compulsory computer training,a senior official said they would rather make these cadres have more intensive information about zoology and botany,as it helps both the department and employees for effective work.

The letter further states: There is a huge strength of Class III staff in the department,which cannot be avoided. Their requirement should be fulfilled as they are the main pillars of the department. The beat guards and foresters have nothing to do with clerical work,because they generally work in forests. Therefore,they should be relieved from CCC training.

The official said he had also written to the General Administration Department. However,I havent received any response from them, he added.

It is learnt that some Class-III employees have taken to bribing their way to pass examinations,so as not to affect their service records adversely.

Reacting to this,Sharma,who was in Bangalore,said,I get several letters/official communiqué by several divisions. This doesnt mean that I have to reply to all the queries. I will look into the matter soon.

