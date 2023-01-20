scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Gadhvi says no major overhaul in AAP organisation

The structure which was functioning before the state elections was to be continued at the state, district, taluka, village and booth level. The responsibility assigned will be the same as before."

Gadhvi is expected to participate in the meetings at the district levels organised by working presidents in various zones and work on the road map ahead and to take actions on the tasks assigned by the working presidents. (Express Photo)
The Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party’s newly appointed state president Isudan Gadhvi assured partymen that there would be no major overhaul in the state party organisation and that it would continue as it was before the elections.

In a written message, shared by AAP Thursday, Gadhvi, expressing his gratitude to the party’s national and state leaders for offering him the responsibility post the state assembly elections, and said , “No major changes in the organisation would be done.

The structure which was functioning before the state elections was to be continued at the state, district, taluka, village and booth level. The responsibility assigned will be the same as before.”

Gadhvi is expected to participate in the meetings at the district levels organised by working presidents in various zones and work on the road map ahead and to take actions on the tasks assigned by the working presidents.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 00:27 IST
