Issue of voter ID cards to be completed in 10 days: Ahmedabad collector

Despite the declaration of poll dates in Gujarat, the work on issuing the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to first-time voters in Ahmedabad remains pending and is expected to be completed in the next 8-10 days.

“There are 93,428 first-time voters in Ahmedabad (18-19 age group). The EPIC distribution should be over in 8-10 days. As soon as they are getting printed, we are distributing,” said Dr Dhaval Patel, District Election Officer and Ahmedabad collector, Thursday. Patel was responding to a question from a media person as to why a few first-time voters were yet to receive their EPIC.

The cards are being delivered by post, the official said. “At many places, the distribution is pending and they will be delivered by mid-November,” he added, without mentioning the reason for the delay.

There are 21 assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad of which 16 seats are urban, while five are rural. Danilimda and Asarva are two seats reserved for Scheduled Castes. Ahmedabad district alone will have 5,599 polling booths for over 59.93 lakh voters.