Israel Ambassador visits Patidar’s Vishwa Umiyadham in Ahmedabad

Israel Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, visited Vishwa Umiyadham — the under construction temple of Goddess Umiya of the Patidar community — at Jaspur village near Ahmedabad Friday. Gilon, who was on a visit to Gujarat, also met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and discussed various projects initiated in the state with assistance from Israel.

The Israeli ambassador, accompanied by Consulate General Kobbi Shoshani, worshipped Goddess Umiya, said Vishwa Umiyadham in an official release.

Quoting Gilon, it added that Israel will establish a Centre of Excellence while adopting five villages from the state in association with Vishwa Umiyadham to collaborate on various technologies, including in agriculture and irrigation.

Earlier, Shoshani had visited Vishwa Umiyadham four times.

The people and farmers of the Patidar community will benefit from Israel’s technologies, said Umiyadham President R P Patel, adding, in the coming days, Israel residents will come and stay in Gujarat through the Centre of Excellence and provide guidance.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with CM Patel, Gilon had a detailed discussion on the ICREATE project, started with assistance from Israel to promote innovation and new research by youth.

CM Patel also invited Gilon to visit the Statue of Unity.