Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: Order on Vanzara, Amin discharge pleas on May 2

The special CBI court of Justice J K Pandya on Monday reserved its order for May 2 on the applications of retired police officers D G Vanzara and N K Amin seeking dropping of proceeding against them in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case after the Gujarat government declined the sanction to prosecute them. The court had concluded hearing in the case on April 16.

The applications filed by the two accused on March 26 had sought that they “be set free immediately from this case…and (that) further proceeding… needs to be dropped without waiting for anything in furtherance” as the state government has decided not to grant sanction to the CBI to prosecute them as required under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Under Section 197 of the CrPC, the government’s sanction is necessary for prosecution of a public servant for an act done as part of official duty.

The government submitted the letter on March 6 in a sealed cover to the special CBI court.

The same day, Shamima Kauser, mother of college student Ishrat, also moved an application before the special CBI court opposing the pleas. The application, filed through her advocate Vrinda Grover, had sought a copy of the government order.

Kauser said that the pleas were “untenable in law and unsustainable on facts”, and that the state government was not the appropriate authority to refuse sanction to prosecute the two officers.

Grover had appealed to hear the issue, “in order to prevent a grave miscarriage of justice.”

Kauser’s application was admitted in the court.

Grover argued that abduction, illegal confinement, planting weapons and registering fake FIR can’t be called part of official duty. She had also argued that the Gujarat government was shielding the two accused.

The two accused’s main argument relied on earlier court orders, to emphasise that the encounter that killed four persons, was genuine, thereby making it part of their official duty. Further, it was argued that there was no abduction or illegal confinement and that the court had ruled that government sanction is a must.